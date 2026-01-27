LONG NECK, Del. - A Georgetown woman is facing multiple charges after she led police on a low-speed pursuit through the Long Neck area that ended when she jumped into Rehoboth Bay, according to Delaware State Police.
Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26, a member of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force attempted to stop a Ford F-150 after it nearly caused a crash on John J. Williams Highway near Bay Farm Road. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Lindsey Moncavage, did not stop, prompting a pursuit through nearby roads.
During the chase, a woman riding in the truck tried to jump out but was initially unsuccessful. She eventually managed to escape on Sloan Road, suffering a minor injury.
The pursuit ended in the Pinewater Farm community after the truck hit a fence and a tree. Moncavage then ran from the truck and jumped into the Rehoboth Bay, police said. A trooper followed her into the water, apprehended her and pulled her to safety.
Troopers say Moncavage’s driver’s license was revoked and she was wanted for a probation violation. A search of the truck uncovered drug paraphernalia.
After a hospital evaluation, Moncavage was taken to Troop 4, where she was charged with the following crimes:
Unlawful imprisonment 1st degree (felony)
Disregarding a police officer’s signal (felony)
Resisting arrest
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Driving while suspended or revoked
Leaving the scene of a property damage crash
Multiple traffic offenses
She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,504 secured bond.