GEORGETOWN, Del. - Dancing, singing and the joyous sound of Christmas caroling filled the air at the annual 'Caroling on the Circle' parade in Georgetown.
Children's voices harmonized holiday classics, marching bands brought energy to the streets, and festive floats circled Georgetown’s iconic downtown, despite the chilly weather.
"It's freezing," said one attendee, bundled up.
Couples, families, and community members embraced the season together.
“It’s pretty nice,” said Lorenzo Curry, about the parade. “Especially when you’re with somebody you care about, it makes it better.”
The event also brought together neighbors for a cause, hosting a food drive that has already collected over 1,700 items, with more donations expected through the end of the month.
Even the Grinch and Santa Claus joined the festivities. Santa himself noted the night’s focus: “We’re here for the kids. It’s a great feeling to be out here.”
As Georgetown’s Christmas tree lit up the night, community spirit and holiday joy kept hearts warm despite the wintry chill.