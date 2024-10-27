Golf

The event, held on Oct. 21 at the Peninsula Golf and Country Club, drew 100 golfers from across the region.

MILLSBORO, Del. - The TidalHealth Foundation's Drive for Mobile Mammography Golf Classic raised over $80,000 to support the purchase of a state-of-the-art mobile mammography unit.

The event, held on Oct. 21 at the Peninsula Golf and Country Club, drew 100 golfers from across the region. The top three teams were Penco Corporation (First Place), Yard Designs, Inc. (Second Place), and Melvin L. Joseph Construction Co., Inc. (Third Place).

The TidalHealth Foundation says it expresses gratitude to its golf committee, volunteers, team members, corporate sponsors and the staff of the Peninsula Golf and Country Club for making the event a success. 

