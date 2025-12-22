ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state employees will receive an additional day off this holiday season after Gov. Wes Moore declared Wednesday, Dec. 24, a state holiday in observance of Christmas Eve. In addition to the holiday on Dec. 25 for Christmas Day, Moore also announced liberal leave for state employees on Friday, Dec. 26.
“Declaring Christmas Eve as a State holiday is a small way to show our gratitude to Maryland’s dedicated public servants,” Moore said in a statement. “May all Marylanders across the state cherish meaningful holiday time with their friends, family, and loved ones.”
The declaration means all state agencies and offices will be closed Dec. 24, and the day will be treated like any other state holiday for public employees.
Liberal leave on Dec. 26 allows employees to take the day off with supervisor approval without facing penalties, using available leave balances.
Maryland joins several other states that provide extra holiday time for public workers around Christmas and New Year’s Day.