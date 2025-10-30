MARYLAND- Governor Wes Moore announced on Thursday that he has declared a state of emergency, just days before the expected pause on funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
Moore made the announcement from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank in Crownsville. The state of emergency means Maryland will allocated $10 million to food banks and partners.
"The money has been appropriated; they are choosing not to distribute it. This is heartless, this is cruel and this is unforgivable." said Moore.
The governor said he's taking this action without any reassurances from the federal government.
Maryland leaders responded to the effects of the government shutdown saying, "While SNAP has long had problems with its administration, and Maryland’s error rate for payments exceeds any acceptable threshold, Republicans want to see children, families, seniors, and the disabled who truly deserve these safety net benefits receive them without interruption." said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel.
Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey expressed disappointment in Moore's decision saying, "Governor Moore chose the harder, less effective path, handing responsibility off to nonprofits despite his administration’s poor track record of accountability in that space."
The Maryland Food Bank says it anticipates an increased need as the shutdown persists. According to the pantry, one in three Marylanders are facing food insecurity, outside of difficulties from the shutdown.
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer also declared a state of emergency in regard to providing SNAP funding. This announcement came Wednesday, along with the news of a General Assembly session to address the $400 million revenue shortfall that also comes with the federal government shutdown.