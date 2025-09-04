MILFORD, Del. - Drivers in the Milford area should plan for detours starting Sept. 16 as the Delaware Department of Transportation begins bridge maintenance on Griffith Lake Drive.
DelDOT said the project will focus on cleaning and painting the structural steel and concrete of the bridge over the Griffith Lake Spillway. To complete the work safely, Griffith Lake Drive will be closed between Williamsville Road and Meadow Brook Lane. The closure is expected to last until mid-October, weather permitting, DelDOT said.
During the closure:
Drivers heading north will be detoured to Abbotts Pond Road, then right onto Williamsville Road to return to Griffith Lake Drive
Drivers heading south will be detoured to Williamsville Road, then left onto Abbotts Pond Road to return to Griffith Lake Drive
DelDOT is urging drivers to use caution near the work zone and allow extra travel time to accommodate the detours.