OCEAN PINES, Md. - Leaders from the Ocean Pines community gathered Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new South Ocean Pines Fire Station.
Members of the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department and the Ocean Pines Board of Directors attended the ceremony March 9, along with Maryland State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, Delegate Wayne Hartman and Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.
Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department President Joe Enste said the project represents years of planning and partnership.
“The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department is extremely proud to be partners on this new station with the Ocean Pines Association,” said Enste. “We could not be here today without the support of the community, as well as our local leaders, such as Mary Beth Carozza, Wayne Hartman, and Chip Bertino. We look forward to seeing the progress over the next year and can’t wait to welcome the community back for the ribbon cutting.”
OPA President John Latham also spoke during the ceremony on behalf of the Ocean Pines Board of Directors.
“After several years of planning and hard work, we are excited to see this project come to fruition. It will enhance the safety of our community for many years to come.” said Latham.