GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Wednesday, Dec. 18, DelDOT will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the final phase of the Georgetown to Lewes Trail, which will complete the 17-mile trail, connecting Georgetown to Lewes.
DelDOT says this final phase will be a six-mile section of trail that will run from Airport Road in Georgetown to Fisher Road in Milton. It will connect to the previously constructed sections of the Georgetown to Lewes Trail.
According to the agency, the trail will improve mobility, connectivity and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. Also, DelDOT says the trail will improve all road intersections through warning devices, roadway lighting and railroad improvements.
The groundbreaking ceremony is taking place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 194 Airport Road in Georgetown.