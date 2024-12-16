Georgetown to Lewes Trail

DelDOT says this final phase will be a six-mile section of trail that will run from Airport Road in Georgetown to Fisher Road in Milton. It will connect to the previously constructed sections of the Georgetown to Lewes Trail. 

GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Wednesday, Dec. 18, DelDOT will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the final phase of the Georgetown to Lewes Trail, which will complete the 17-mile trail, connecting Georgetown to Lewes. 

DelDOT says this final phase will be a six-mile section of trail that will run from Airport Road in Georgetown to Fisher Road in Milton. It will connect to the previously constructed sections of the Georgetown to Lewes Trail. 

According to the agency, the trail will improve mobility, connectivity and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. Also, DelDOT says the trail will improve all road intersections through warning devices, roadway lighting and railroad improvements.

The groundbreaking ceremony is taking place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 194 Airport Road in Georgetown. 

Tags

Locations

Producer

Amanda Flynn joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2023. She primarily works on the 5 p.m. newscast. Amanda graduated from Penn State University with a degree in digital and print journalism and a minor in digital media trends and analytics. 

Recommended for you