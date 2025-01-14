Kent County Courthouse

DOVER, Del. – A scary moment took place Tuesday in a Kent County Courthouse in Dover when a gun was accidentally discharged. That is according to John Petersen, Chief of Community Relations at the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The incident happened during JP Court Constable training. Luckily, no one was hurt, but the Delaware Capitol Police, with the assistance of the Dover Police Department, are conducting an investigation. The Department of Justice was notified of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.  

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.

Recommended for you