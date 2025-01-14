DOVER, Del. – A scary moment took place Tuesday in a Kent County Courthouse in Dover when a gun was accidentally discharged. That is according to John Petersen, Chief of Community Relations at the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
The incident happened during JP Court Constable training. Luckily, no one was hurt, but the Delaware Capitol Police, with the assistance of the Dover Police Department, are conducting an investigation. The Department of Justice was notified of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.