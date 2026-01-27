DELAWARE- Senate Bill 215, which would amend the Fairness in Girls’ Sports Act, is scheduled for consideration by the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Bryant Richardson, (R-District 21), who says the public can provide comment during the committee hearing. Public comment may be offered either in person or virtually.
Senate Bill 215 would require public schools, charter schools and any Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association member school to designate athletic teams based on biological sex. The proposal would amend the Fairness in Girls’ Sports Act, which has been introduced multiple times during the past decade but has not been approved by the General Assembly.
Under the bill, athletes would participate on teams that align with their sex at or near birth. The legislation includes an exception allowing a girl to compete on a boys’ team if a corresponding girls’ sport is not available.
Sen. Richardson introduced the bill on Jan. 8, and it is now under review by the Senate Education Committee.