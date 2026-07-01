SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s on Wednesday, with even hotter weather expected as the Independence Day holiday weekend approaches. The conditions are prompting people across the area to take precautions while spending time outdoors.
Forecasters are calling for continued heat through the end of the week, creating challenging conditions for people working outside, shopping and preparing for holiday celebrations.
At Keystone Fireworks in Millsboro, employee Jamil Young said staying cool and hydrated is a priority during long hours outdoors.
"We'll try to keep a cooler with some, some water in there. Stay stay in the shade. Gotta stay hydrated. Gotta keep gotta keep plenty of fluids going. The tent tent kind of provides a good shade for us," Young said.
Not everyone finds the heat overwhelming.
Andrae Alem of Georgetown said the temperatures are manageable compared with what he has experienced in Europe.
"Back in Europe, we used to high temperatures and stuff like that. So, in Romania right now, I think it's like 110, degrees Fahrenheit. So is. It's okay. For us." Alem said.
With temperatures expected to remain elevated into the holiday weekend, health experts recommend drinking plenty of water, limiting time spent in direct sunlight and taking frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas to reduce the risk of heat-related illness.