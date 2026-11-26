INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. – Drivers of certain types of transportation are being advised to avoid the Indian River Inlet Bridge due to sustained winds exceeding 40 mph.
Motorcyclists and drivers of box trucks and campers should use an alternate route until further notice.
The Indian River Inlet Bridge along Route 1 remains open to traffic. Drivers should use caution when crossing the bridge during high winds.
DelDOT is also reporting road closures due to downed trees for:
- Old Mill Rd at Railway Rd
- Old Sailors Rd closed at Clearwater Ln
- Parker Rd at W Piney Grove Rd in Georgetown
- Rifle Range Rd closed near Oak Rd