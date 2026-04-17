MILLSBORO, Del. - Summer-like temperatures in the middle of spring are putting added strain on local farms across the Delmarva region, as prolonged heat and dry conditions begin to impact both livestock and crop production.
At Rieley Brothers Farms in Millsboro, daily routines are already shifting to keep animals safe and healthy.
Farmers say they are adjusting to the changing conditions, focusing on keeping livestock cool and hydrated amid rising temperatures.
"We are making sure that they have adequate water supply, the water's fresh and cool. They have some shade. They have places to go where they're comfortable," said LouAnn Rieley who works at Rieley Brothers Farms.
Rieley tells us they have been closely monitoring the weather during the stretch of high temperatures, taking every possible step to keep their livestock healthy and ready for market.
With temperatures climbing into the 90s, early signs of drought are also beginning to take hold across Delmarva. Farmers say the combination of heat and limited rainfall can quickly lead to stress in livestock, reducing appetite and increasing the risk of dehydration.
"Trying to relieve stressors on production animals, whether they be chickens, we have chicken houses, whether they be cattle, hogs, trying to really mitigate stressors across the board is the key to optimal production," Rieley said.
Beyond the immediate effects on animals, farmers warn that continued dry weather could also hurt their bottom line.
Rieley says one of the biggest problems is securing affordable, high-quality hay if conditions don’t improve.
"That’s our biggest issue, securing the quality hay we need at the price we need to be profitable," Rieley said.
With little rain in the forecast, farmers across the region say the pressure is only building.