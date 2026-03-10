MILLSBORO, Del. - Fire crews responded to a house fire at 32031 Millsboro Highway around noon Tuesday.
Dagsboro Fire Department Public Information Officer Jason McCabe said the fire was active for roughly 15 minutes before crews brought it under control. Firefighters from the Millsboro, Dagsboro and Gumboro fire companies responded to the scene and worked to quickly contain the fire.
The Millsboro Fire Department said no injuries were reported and said the home is considered a total loss. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.