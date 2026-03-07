Indian River Alumni set for 11th annual Beef & Brew

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River High School Alumni Association will host its 11th Annual Beef & Brew fundraiser March 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company event hall.
According to the district, advance tickets are $35, with tickets available at the door for $45.
The district says the night will feature all-you-can-eat food, drinks, music, auctions and a cornhole tournament open to all attendees, along with a class competition for the most alumni in attendance.
The Class of 1984 returns as defending champions, according to IRSD.
Organizers say the event brings alumni together to support students and staff at Indian River High School.