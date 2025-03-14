Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. breaks ground on station expansion

MILLSBORO, Del.- The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the expansion and renovation of its Station 2 facility, a long-awaited project aimed at meeting the increasing emergency service demands in Sussex County.
The event, held at 10 a.m. on March 14, marked the start of construction on the new station, which will provide more space for fire trucks and emergency vehicles, as well as a meeting room.
"The construction of this project is a community milestone," said President Patrick Miller. "It's a location for the community to congregate, host meetings and activities, but also represents the services that we provide to the community."
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company has served the community for over 50 years. With Sussex County’s rapid growth, the fire department has experienced an increasing number of 911 calls, straining the outdated Station 2 facility. Originally built in 1972 as a storage space, the current station is no longer sufficient to support the department’s expanding needs.
Construction is set to begin immediately, with completion expected by January 2026. Once finished, the upgraded station will replace the existing building, ensuring the fire company can continue providing emergency services to the community.