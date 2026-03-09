Queen Anne's Co fire

People inside the apartments discovered the fire and called for help. Courtesy of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

CHESTER, Md.- A fire intentionally set outside a duplex in Chester displaced 10 people Saturday night, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported around 8:27 p.m. on March 7 at a one-story home divided into two apartments in the 2100 block of Main Street, according to details from the investigation.

People inside the apartments discovered the fire and called for help. Firefighters from the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department arrived and brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. First responders say about 25 firefighters responded to the call.

According to investigators, the fire started on the exterior of the home and was determined to be incendiary, meaning it was intentionally set. The fire happened while people were still inside the building.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal confirms that no one was hurt.

The agency estimates that approximately $90,000 in damage was caused to the building's structure, and an additional $40,000 in damage was incurred to the residents’ personal belongings.

No smoke alarms or fire suppression systems were present in the home.

Ten people who live there were displaced as a result of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

