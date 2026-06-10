DELAWARE - Officers across Delaware are carrying the Flame of Hope once again, raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Delaware.
This year marks the 40th statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run in the First State. Officers carry the torch from Sussex County to the University of Delaware, where the run helps lead into the Special Olympics Delaware Summer Games.
For athletes and their families, the run is about more than miles.
Christian Partlow is part of Special Olympics Delaware’s 4-by-1 relay team. He said watching officers run in support of Special Olympics Delaware means everything. “All of the people in Delaware who support the athletes and give us the opportunity to compete it means a lot." Partlow said. “So you just can’t wait to see where the journey goes next.”
Partlow’s grandmother, Debra, has watched officers take part in the run for the past three years. She said the support from law enforcement is deeply appreciated. “The law enforcement who’s done the run for us and everything throughout the state, we really appreciate them,” she said. “It’s a wonderful journey that they have taken upon themselves.”
Last year’s Torch Run included more than 800 runners and supporters and raised more than $90,000 for Special Olympics Delaware. The Katz family came out to support their dad, who carried the torch for part of the run. “It’s definitely special to see him run down the road and just be getting the chance to be here,” the family said. “We’ll actually watch him and experience the fact that he gets to run. He was holding it, and it’s just really cool to see our dad.”
Delonte Hamilton and Deashaun Hamilton are also members of Special Olympics Delaware’s 4-by-1 team. The twins said seeing officers run makes them want to go the extra mile. “It’s incredibly encouraging knowing that you have all these people behind you,” they said. “It almost makes you want to push even harder because you have all these people behind your back knowing that they’re doing this all for you.”
The Torch Run continues to serve as one of Special Olympics Delaware’s biggest fundraisers, while also showing athletes that their communities are behind them every step of the way.