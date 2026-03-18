MILTON, Del. - The window of time for the Milton Theatre to purchase the Quayside property is nearing an end.
Over the next few weeks, the Milton Theatre will aim to collect the final $58,132 needed to purchase the Quayside property, which sits next to the theatre.
Jacey Brittingham, Director of Development for the Milton Theatre, says they're looking for a final push of donations so that they can meet their $150,000 goal.
Brittingham says the theatre brings in roughly $2.2 million in revenue to the town per year.
"We're almost there," says Brittingham. "We just need a little extra help. Thank everybody for all the generosity that they've given to us thus far."
Brittingham called the potential of losing the space a tragedy, and says there is no contingency. The theatre director says she has faith in the community and local businesses.
While CoastTV spoke with Brittingham, Dogfish Head donated $10,000 to the cause, putting the theatre at a total of $91,868.
Don Matczak called the theatre a cornerstone of Milton and says he and his wife will be visiting this summer.
"It's been here for forever. I think it's got a dedicated following of patrons and supporters," Matczak says. "It's fundamental to small towns. They need to have a draw. This is a draw, and I think it's good. I really do."
Brittingham says there is no specific final date for donations, but fundraising will finish at the end of March.