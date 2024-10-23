GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Red Health Center hosted its "La Red Goes Purple" event on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Georgetown location to connect Sussex County residents affected by opioid dependence with health care and community resources.
Some of the organizations present were the Food Bank of Delaware, Beebe Healthcare, and Milford Advocacy for the Homeless.
"It just means that we have our community to understand what resources they have at La Red and all the other community agencies," said John Russum, behavioral health administrator at La Red Health Center.
The goal of the event was to raise awareness and help reduce opioid-related deaths in the community by providing Narcan and training. Narcan, a medication that can save a life by reversing an opioid overdose, gives individuals a chance to seek emergency medical care.
"I find it very useful either for myself or other people, so I will use that information and advocate for what they are trying to do because many people need help," said Jeffrey Riberio, an attendee.
This is the second year La Red Health Center has organized this event for the community.