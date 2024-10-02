GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Red Health Center’s new mobile health unit is hitting the road for the first time, providing essential primary care services directly to the community.
For Martha Valero—a family nurse practitioner with the mobile unit—it’s rewarding to be part of this initiative.
"Most of the time, the patients, we schedule their appointments, they're not coming because of the transportation problems. So, if we go to them, they will be able to, to, to access to the services, get their medications, be healthier," said Valero.
The mobile unit offers a range of services, including physical exams, COVID tests, vaccinations, urine tests, and Pap smears.
"It's not only the number of patients, but it's actually the type of services that we are able to bring in and have them out in the community, meaning the mobile health unit. So, we're trying really hard to listen to our community and listen to the patients and increase our services," said Rosa Rivera, chief operations officer at La Red Health Center.
The new mobile health unit welcomes both new and existing patients, offering walk-in and appointment-based services.
"My goal with this mobile unit is to reach all the population that need us. I mean, it doesn't matter the patient, their economic status, it doesn't matter if the patients have no insurance or they have insurance. It doesn't matter to me. What it matters is to reach the population that needs us," said Valero.
La Red Health Center aims to see between 15 and 20 patients at each event with the mobile health unit.