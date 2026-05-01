DELAWARE / MARYLAND - As summer approaches, seasonal pet restrictions are taking effect in beach towns on Delmarva, with a few changes this year.
- Dogs on leashes are permitted before 8 a.m. and after 6:30 p.m.
- Dogs and other animals are not permitted on the city’s boardwalk or beach at any time from May 15 through Sept. 15
- Leashed dogs are permitted on the boardwalk from Sept. 16 through May 14 and on the beach
- From the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through the Sunday following Labor Day, dogs are only permitted on the beach before 9:30 a.m., and after 5:30 p.m.
- While dogs may be unleashed on the beach, they must remain under the control of their owner
- Dogs are not permitted to run at large
- Dogs must be leashed and curbed at all times in Bethany Beach
- Dogs are prohibited on the beach and boardwalk from May 15 to Sept. 30
- No pets or other animals are permitted from May 15 to Oct. 15
- No pets or other animals are permitted on the beach at anytime between May 1 and Sept. 30
Pets must be on a leash that is no longer than 6 feet except while in designated off-leash areas
- Dogs are not allowed on the beach or boardwalk from May 1 through Sept. 30
- They are permitted from Oct. 1 through April 30, but must be leashed
- Dog owners can visit the Ocean City Dog Playground, at 94th Street and Bayside