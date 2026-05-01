Dog on Boardwalk

As summer approaches, seasonal pet restrictions are taking effect in beach towns on Delmarva, with a few changes this year.

DELAWARE / MARYLAND - As summer approaches, seasonal pet restrictions are taking effect in beach towns on Delmarva, with a few changes this year.

LEWES

  • Dogs on leashes are permitted before 8 a.m. and after 6:30 p.m.

REHOBOTH BEACH

  • Dogs and other animals are not permitted on the city’s boardwalk or beach at any time from May 15 through Sept. 15
  • Leashed dogs are permitted on the boardwalk from Sept. 16 through May 14 and on the beach 

DEWEY BEACH

  • From the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through the Sunday following Labor Day, dogs are only permitted on the beach before 9:30 a.m., and after 5:30 p.m. 
  • While dogs may be unleashed on the beach, they must remain under the control of their owner
  • Dogs are not permitted to run at large

BETHANY BEACH

  • Dogs must be leashed and curbed at all times in Bethany Beach
  • Dogs are prohibited on the beach and boardwalk from May 15 to Sept. 30
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SOUTH BETHANY

  • No pets or other animals are permitted from May 15 to Oct. 15

FENWICK ISLAND

  • No pets or other animals are permitted on the beach at anytime between May 1 and Sept. 30

DELAWARE STATE PARKS

  • Pets must be on a leash that is no longer than 6 feet except while in designated off-leash areas

OCEAN CITY

  • Dogs are not allowed on the beach or boardwalk from May 1 through Sept. 30
  • They are permitted from Oct. 1 through April 30, but must be leashed
  • Dog owners can visit the Ocean City Dog Playground, at 94th Street and Bayside

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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