LEWES, Del - Members of Lewes' Girl Scouts met at Bethel United Methodist Church for an event that brought together current scouts with those who were a part of the segregated troops of the 1960's.
Active scouts were given notebooks and pens to take notes as they spoke with former girl scouts from segregated troops. After their roughly 45 minute discussion, both the former and current scouts shared things they found interesting from their conversations with one another.
Among the former scouts was Janet Maull-Martin who opened the event with a speech before joining her fellow alum with the current scouts. Maull Martin remembers that where the event was held, was actually once a roller rink for both black and white girl scout troops.
"I can remember, as I said at times, coming here to Bethel to roller skate, but keeping in mind that that was during a times when we were segregated."
Maull-Martin says that the importance of events like these can not be understated.
"Being able to come together with somebody that does not look like you, and to hear their story and for you to hear their story. The more we're able to sit down and talk to one another, the more we know and find out that you know what? You're not any different than me."
After the conversation between generations, the current scouts were awarded badges for their participation.
The event was sponsored by the Girl Scouts Of the Chesapeake Bay, as well as, the Lewes African American Heritage Commission.