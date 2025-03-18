LEWES, Del. – The Lewes Planning Commission will meet on March 19 to discuss and potentially recommend the final plan for the Roosevelt Landing major subdivision to the Mayor and City Council.
The proposed subdivision, located at 660 Pilottown Road on the previous site of Lewes Dairy, seeks to create eight single-family lots, a new road, and site improvements.
This final review aims to ensure compliance with city codes and prior conditions of approval. The Planning Commission could issue a recommendation to the Mayor and City Council, who will then hold a public hearing and make a final decision on the subdivision plan.
Back in 2022, the Planning Commission granted preliminary consent with specified findings and conditions.
The land became Lewes Dairy back in 1919. Gerald Tarr, who's lived in Lewes for 85 years, says he isn't a fan of large developments but sees no problem with one this size.
"I hated to see the dairy leave because it had been there for so long, but everything changes," said Tarr. "At least that's small, not going to create that much traffic like some of the larger building areas."
CoastTV talked with one local who says she doesn't like any development and thinks all this growth is ruining Lewes.
Blaine Bonham sees no problem with eight lots.
"I think the Roosevelt Landing development on Pilottown Road is a reasonable development and use for that site," said Bonham.
The Planning Commission meeting is March 19 at 6:30 p.m.