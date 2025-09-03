SUSSEX COUNTY, Del -Democrat Gregg Lindner has officially filed to run for the 4th District seat in the 2026 Delaware State House election. The district covers parts of Lewes, Millsboro, Oak Orchard, Long Neck, and surrounding communities. The seat is currently held by Rep. Jeff Hilovsky (R).
It could set up a rematch of the 2024 race. Hilvosky won re-election by 2,900 votes.
According to his bio, Lindner is the retired president of a multinational media company with operations across the U.S. and Latin America. He also served eight years as an elected school board director in Pennsylvania’s Unionville Chadds Ford School District.
“Public policy requires a different approach than running a business,” Lindner said. “My leadership experience and service as an education official have prepared me to balance both.”
Lindner is focusing his campaign on:
Managing Sussex County’s rapid growth and its impact on schools, infrastructure, and healthcare
Reforming the school referendum process to meet operational costs in education
Expanding access to affordable housing and addressing needs in manufactured housing communities
Tackling energy challenges and food insecurity
Advancing constitutional protections for voting rights, reproductive freedoms, and marriage equality
After his defeat in 2024, Lindner says his early launch this time reflects the district’s changing demographics—pointing out that more than 60 percent of registered voters have moved into the area since 2016.