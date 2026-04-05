OCEAN CITY, Md. - Easter celebrations were in full swing across Ocean City on Sunday as people enjoyed family fun on the coast.
On Sunday, Ocean City saw Easter festivities from brunch buffets, egg hunts, and pictures with the Easter Bunny to rides at amusement parks.
The Carousel Oceanfront Hotel & Condos was one hotspot for family fun on Easter Sunday. At the hotel, an egg hunt, buffet, and pictures with the Easter Bunny on Sunday morning.
Cheryl Potenza, Director of Operations at the Carousel Oceanfront Hotel & Condos, says the hotel welcomed both guests and the public to their events.
"It makes you feel really good, the energy here is what we thrive on," Potenza tells CoastTV. "Easter is a great day for us to have the community come out and celebrate. It's a great event, and we enjoy doing it."
Potenza says the hotel has been hosting Easter events for nearly 15 years, and seeing people from all over come to enjoy the holiday fun is part of what makes her job in the hospitality industry special.
Churches across Delmarva, like St. Luke Catholic Church, held morning services that packed their parking lots.
For many in Ocean City, the day did start with brunch meals and sitting in the rows of church pews, but for others, they took their Easter fun to the Ocean City Boardwalk.
One of those people was Lindsay Harris, who lived in Ocean City for six years and says being able to show the area to her daughter is something she has always looked forward to.
"With Easter, we just try to keep it really casual, and we're just really into more fun activities for our daughter because she's so young," Harris says. "It's very valuable to us. With my busy work schedule, I work in retail, so I don't always get time off from work to spend with my family for the holidays."
Trimper Rides was another place hosting egg hunts and other Easter festivities. Operations Manager Jeff Stant says the amusement park hid nearly 25,000 eggs over the course of this weekend's festivities.
"It's awesome, I love it," Stant says. "Always excited to have people here. Easter Sunday, or 4th of July, doesn't matter. We're always happy. We've got the Easter Bunny, we got our Easter egg hunt popping through the park this afternoon."
Easter fun on the Delmarva coast had something for everybody this week. Delaware towns such as Dewey Beach, Frankford, and Georgetown also held events over the last few days and weeks.