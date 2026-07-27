CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said they found one mare dead during the Sunday Northern Herd Roundup. With the roundup now complete, the rest of the stallions, mares and foals were safely brought into the north corral.
According to the CVFC, once the herd reached the north corral, the veterinary team discovered that a mare named Splash of Freckles was missing. Cowboys searching the area later found her dead in the woods.
There were no signs of a struggle, according to the fire company, "we can only deduce that she had a rapid health decline which led to eventually passing away."
The fire company also provided updates on several other ponies on Sunday.
Raven and her foal were trailered to the Carnival grounds. The foal had suffered a small gash, which the veterinary team cleaned and wrapped. The fire company said the foal was assessed by veterinarians and is "bright eyed and bushy tailed!" In addition, four young stallions were transported to the Carnival grounds as a precaution to help avoid any harm to them.
The annual Pony Roundup is part of the lead-up to Chincoteague's Pony Swim and Pony Auction. The swim on Wednesday can be streamed by subscribing to DSN+.