MARYLAND - Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has announced the jail sentence and full restitution for an Easton felony tax fraud scheme.
The Maryland attorney general said an Easton business owner has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after a fraud scheme. The business owner is 56-year-old Robert David Michael, who is the sole owner and operator of B&E Motorsports, LLC.
The attorney general said Michael was falsifying sales paperwork to underreport the prices of jet skis, dirt bikes and trailers from July 2018 and June 2025. The office said these actions left the State of Maryland out of tens of thousands of dollars in excise taxes.
Michael pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County to a felony theft scheme over $100,000, felony identity fraud scheme over $25,000, perjury and willfully filing a false income tax return. On Oct. 27, Michael was sentenced to serve 18 months of active incarceration in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, with a turn-in date of December 18, 2026. After his release from jail, he will be on five years of supervised probation. If he violates probation, he could serve over 8 additional years of jail time.
The attorney general said Michael has already paid full restitution in this case, totaling $171,450.07. This includes $81,081.42 to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, $52,448.36 to the MVA and $37,920.29 to the Maryland Comptroller. Michael will pay an additional criminal fine of $25,000.