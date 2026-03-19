MARYLAND -Spring fishing is picking up across Maryland as anglers head to the water for yellow perch and trout, two of the season’s most anticipated catches.
Yellow perch spawning runs are now underway in tidal waters. At the same time, trout are being caught in designated trout management waters known as closure 0, which have officially reopened for the season.
Young anglers will get an early opportunity to fish stocked trout waters during a special youth fishing day set for Saturday, March 21. The event allows those under age 16 to access closure 1 trout management waters ahead of the traditional statewide trout opener.
That full opener for all anglers is scheduled for March 28, marking the start of one of Maryland’s busiest freshwater fishing periods.
Meanwhile, striped bass season dates for 2026 have been finalized for the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Detailed information is available through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.
Maryland is also gaining national recognition as a top fishing destination. FishingBooker recently ranked the state No. 2 in its annual list of the best fishing states in the U.S., a significant jump from No. 7 in 2025 and No. 11 in 2024.
The ranking considered factors such as angler demand, accessibility to diverse waterways, and overall value. According to the website, “with roughly a fifth of the state covered by water, Maryland offers outstanding opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater anglers.”