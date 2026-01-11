MARYLAND- Health officials are urging recent train and airport shuttle passengers to pay close attention to how they’re feeling after a confirmed case of measles passed through Maryland late Wednesday into Thursday.
The Maryland Department of Health says the individual was infectious while traveling late Jan. 7 into early Jan. 8, prompting a public notification because measles is one of the most contagious diseases spread through the air.
Potential exposures may have occurred on the following public transportation routes:
Amtrak Northeast Regional Train from Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station to Washington, D.C.’s Union Station on Jan. 7 from 9 to 11:30 p.m.
Amtrak BWI Shuttle between the BWI train station and drop-off points outside the lower level of BWI Airport from 10:45 p.m. Jan. 7 to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 8
BWI Airport parking shuttle between the lower level of BWI Airport and the airport’s long-term parking lots from 11 p.m. Jan. 7 to 2 a.m. Jan. 8
The health department says no exposures were identified inside BWI Airport terminals. Additional exposures occurred in other states, which will release their own public notifications.
Officials stressed that anyone who was not on those specific routes during the listed times was not exposed to the individual in Maryland.
Those who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered immune. Immunization records can be accessed through a health care provider or through My Immunization Record, known as MyIR.
Anyone who is not fully vaccinated and may have been exposed should contact their health care provider or local health department to discuss next steps. Health officials also recommend monitoring for symptoms for 21 days following possible exposure.
Early symptoms include a fever over 101 degrees, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. A red rash typically appears one to four days later, starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body. Symptoms usually develop 10 to 14 days after exposure but can appear anywhere from seven to 21 days later. A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears until four days after it begins.
“If symptoms develop, stay home and call your health care provider before seeking care,” officials said, noting this helps limit the spread of the virus.
“Vaccination remains essential to protecting ourselves, our families, and our communities,” said Dr. Meg Sullivan, deputy secretary for public health services at the Maryland Department of Health.
Measles cases remain rare in Maryland. The state has reported no cases so far in 2026, following three cases in 2025 and one case in each of the two previous years.