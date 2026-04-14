MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Transportation is accepting applications for up to $13 million in grants aimed at improving bicycle, pedestrian and trail access across the state.
The agency says funding is available through the Transportation Alternatives, Recreational Trails, and Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Grant programs, which aim to expand mobility, improve safety and connect communities.
Applications for the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program are open through 11:59 p.m. April 30. The Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Grant Program will accept applications from April 17 through 11:59 p.m. on May 31.
“These grants support creating safer multimodal options that further connect Marylanders to opportunities,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said. “I also encourage our local partners to pursue grant funding to hire Safe Routes to Schools coordinators. These positions benefit communities by helping create safe ways for students to walk and bike to school.”
According to officials, about $11 million in federal funding is available through the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails programs, administered by the State Highway Administration. These grants fund bicycle, pedestrian and school-route infrastructure, including the conversion of abandoned railways into walking trails.
Recreational Trails Program funding supports both motorized and non-motorized trail uses, including mountain biking, off-road vehicles, horseback riding and snowmobiling.
“These grant programs are an excellent way for us to collaborate with our local partners to advance important connectivity projects that make a difference in the communities we serve,” State Highway Administrator Will Pines said.
An additional $2 million in state funding is available through the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Grant Program, which supports projects that promote biking as a safe and healthy transportation option. Officials confirm that the program, established in 2011, has funded 256 projects totaling $42.1 million.
Eligible applicants include local governments, agencies, nonprofits and school districts, according to state leaders. Grant recipients are expected to be announced in September.
The Maryland Department of Transportation details that Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails grants can cover up to 80% of project costs, with applicants responsible for the remaining 20%. Bikeways grants could be used to help meet that match requirement, potentially reducing the local share to as little as 4%.
The programs align with the state’s Complete Streets policy, which promotes safer travel for all road users and support Maryland’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.