MARYLAND - Maryland State Police are reminding drivers how to handle intersections if traffic lights stop working as severe weather threatens possible power outages across the state.
In a safety message shared on Facebook, Maryland State Police said drivers should treat intersections with non-working traffic lights or lights flashing red as a four-way stop.
That means every driver must come to a complete stop before entering the intersection, look both ways and allow the driver on the right to go first if two cars arrive at the same time.
Police also noted that flashing yellow lights require a different response.
“Flashing yellow? Proceed with caution. Always watch for other drivers and pedestrians,” Maryland State Police said.
Drivers are also reminded that if a law enforcement officer is directing traffic at an intersection, those directions override the traffic signals.
Stormy weather can knock out electricity and cause traffic signals to stop working. Maryland State Police emphasized that knowing how to react when signals fail is one of the simplest ways to keep people safe on the road.
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