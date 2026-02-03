MARYLAND- Maryland saw a drop in traffic fatalities in 2025, falling to 480 deaths from 582 in 2024, according to preliminary data released by Gov. Wes Moore’s office. This marks the first time annual traffic deaths have fallen below 500 since 2014.
Pedestrian and bicyclist deaths fell 33%, from 173 to 116, while motorcyclist fatalities dropped 46%, from 90 to 48. Officials attribute the decline to targeted safety projects, stricter enforcement and public education campaigns.
Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said the drop in deaths shows the impact of coordinating data, local insight and proven strategies.
Despite the progress, impairment, distracted driving, speeding and aggressive driving remain leading causes of crashes, and officials say ongoing safety efforts are needed.
Maryland’s Serious About Safety initiative reinforces the importance of buckling up, slowing down, driving sober, avoiding distractions and watching for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.
Maryland’s 2026–2030 Strategic Highway Safety Plan will also guide continued progress.