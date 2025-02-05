MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Transportation have introduced the design concept for the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The project aims to restore a critical transportation link, enhance accessibility and support economic growth. This rebuild project comes after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March of last year.
According to Key Bridge Rebuild, the new bridge will be Maryland's first highway cable-stayed bridge. Some features include two 12-ft lanes in each direction, a total bridge length more than 2 miles and an expected life span of 100 years.
According to officials, the Maryland Transportation Authority, along with design and engineering partners, finalized the bridge concept and completed pre-construction assessments in January 2025. The project will now proceed with final design and regulatory approvals before construction begins.
“Today, we take an important step toward recovering from the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse that has affected not just Maryland’s economy, but the nation’s economy,” said Gov. Moore. “While we mark the unveiling of the new bridge design, we continue to honor the six Marylanders who lost their lives while serving our state, and their families who carry their legacy forward. Together, we will show the world what it means to be Maryland Tough and Baltimore Strong.”
Officials say Maryland is continuing legal efforts to hold the owner and manager of the DALI accountable for damages, including bridge reconstruction costs. Federal funding from the American Relief Act, passed by Congress in 2024, will cover expenses subject to any compensation received from the DALI.
Real-time updates and progress reports on this project can be viewed on the MDTA's Key Bridge Rebuild Facebook page.