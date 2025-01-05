MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has revamped its Adopt-A-Highway program, introducing a redesigned website and new tools to make it easier for community groups and small businesses to participate in keeping Maryland’s highways litter-free.
The updates include an interactive map that allows participants to track cleanup efforts, report trash collected and upload before-and-after photos of their adopted sections of highway.
In addition to the map, the program now includes a paperless system that simplifies the adoption process. By reducing paperwork, the updates aim to streamline participation and create a more engaging experience for volunteers, says the state.
The State Highway Administration is encouraging community groups and small businesses to join the effort to beautify Maryland's roads. Interested participants can find more details and apply on the new Adopt-A-Highway website.