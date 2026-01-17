DELAWARE — Randy Johnson, a longtime Delaware coach whose influence spanned generations of athletes across the state, is being remembered for 66 years of leadership in sports and in life following his death on Dec. 21.
A public service honoring Johnson’s life and career is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. in the Caravel Academy gym, where colleagues, former players and community members are expected to gather to celebrate a coach remembered as much for character as for championships.
Johnson dedicated his career primarily to softball while also coaching multiple sports statewide. He worked alongside prominent figures such as Bill Collick and Dave Frederick and left a lasting mark on programs from Cape Henlopen to Caravel Academy.
At Caravel, Johnson served as head softball coach and recently capped his career with a fifth consecutive state championship in 2025. His records and championship banners remain displayed at Cape Henlopen High School, underscoring his enduring legacy in the Lewes and Cape region.