Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&