BETHANY BEACH, Del. — A young blue humpback whale that washed ashore near Bethany Beach Thursday is being examined by the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute to determine how it died.
The approximately 30-foot male whale stranded on the beach Thursday near the Ocean Ridge community in Bethany, according to MERR.
By Friday, crews from MERR, assisted by heavy equipment from DNREC, moved the mammal out of the surf and onto the sand to conduct a necropsy, an autopsy performed on animals.
Beachgoers stopped to watch from afar as crews worked around the massive mammal. MERR says this type of examination could help identify whether the death was caused by illness, injury or human-related factors.
“It’s sad, but it’s nature doing its thing,” said Michael Reyen, who was walking along the beach at the time.
Another onlooker, Carol Spencer, said the results of the necropsy would be important.
“If it swallowed something like a plastic bag, that would make me angry,” Spencer said.
In past cases, beached whales have been buried beneath the sand, a practice MERR says can benefit the coastal ecosystem, allowing other organisms to feed on it. MERR says this whale will also be buried.
In March 2025, a 14-ton humpback whale was buried in the sand after washing ashore at Conquest Road in Delaware Seashore State Park.