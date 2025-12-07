MILFORD, Del. — On Monday, Milford City Council is set to introduce a conditional use ordinance that would allow the Carlisle Fire Company to operate a second station on Cedar Beach Road. The building will serve as a substation to house two apparatus, gear, and spare firefighting equipment.
Carlisle Fire Company recently purchased four parcels along Cedar Beach Road, just behind Mohawk Electric, to serve as the future site. Although the building was previously used for working on tractor trailers and storage, the fire company says the use is not changing dramatically.
"The substation will be a second response location for the CFC, therefore, will be used 24/7/365 as necessary to respond to fire calls in the CFC district," a letter from the fire company reads. "Personnel will respond to the station, gear up, and respond on the apparatus housed at the substation."
The fire company plans to gradually improve the space for emergency operations, including upgrading the current heating system. Carlisle fire says this new substation would be much smaller than its current location on Front Street. The substation would only be suited for about 15 people and host weekly drills.
Mayor Todd Culotta previously said the new substation is part of a larger effort to keep up with Milford’s rapid expansion, particularly in the southeast part of the city.
“That southeast part of town is our master plan where we've designated a lot of the residential growth,” Culotta said. “Where the fire station currently is, it's not necessarily accessible to the new growth we see, particularly in the southeast part of town.”
Carlisle Fire Company President Lewis Sacks said the substation will help the department better serve new neighborhoods that are expected to emerge in the coming years.
“We know that the growth of houses and businesses on that side of our district is in the works over the next couple of years, and we want to be able to provide fire protection,” Sacks said in a statement. “We hope to be able to occupy the building after meeting the guidelines set forth to operate in it by early 2026.”
Milford City Council meets Monday evening to discuss this ordinance that would allow the substation.