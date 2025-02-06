Milford Police

On Feb. 1 at approximately 6:44 p.m., the Milford Police Department says they responded to a crash in the 900 block of SE Front Street, where a car had struck several fixed objects before leaving the scene.

MILFORD, Del. — A hit-and-run investigation in Milford led to the recovery of a stolen car and the arrest of a Dagsboro woman.

Shortly after, officers received a report of a suspicious car with heavy front-end damage in the Meadows of Shawnee development. Witnesses said a woman ran from the car, which was later determined to have been stolen from Dover.

Staci Weldon

Officers located and arrested Staci Weldon, 35, of Dagsboro, without incident. (Milford Police Department)

Officers located and arrested Staci Weldon, 35, of Dagsboro, without incident. She was charged with:

  • Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
  • Multiple Traffic Violations

Police also discovered that Weldon was wanted by the Delaware State Police and had several outstanding court warrants. She was presented before Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Department of Correction on an $11,000 cash bond and a $5,201 secured bond.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

