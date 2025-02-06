MILFORD, Del. — A hit-and-run investigation in Milford led to the recovery of a stolen car and the arrest of a Dagsboro woman.
On Feb. 1 at approximately 6:44 p.m., the Milford Police Department says they responded to a crash in the 900 block of SE Front Street, where a car had struck several fixed objects before leaving the scene.
Shortly after, officers received a report of a suspicious car with heavy front-end damage in the Meadows of Shawnee development. Witnesses said a woman ran from the car, which was later determined to have been stolen from Dover.
Officers located and arrested Staci Weldon, 35, of Dagsboro, without incident. She was charged with:
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
- Multiple Traffic Violations
Police also discovered that Weldon was wanted by the Delaware State Police and had several outstanding court warrants. She was presented before Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Department of Correction on an $11,000 cash bond and a $5,201 secured bond.