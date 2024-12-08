MILFORD, Del. — As Delaware towns tackle legalized recreational marijuana, the City of Milford is debating how to regulate its sale locally.
The city is currently considering two proposed ordinances that would outline where and how marijuana-related businesses, including cultivation facilities and retail stores, could operate.
According to city documents, the first ordinance would allow marijuana cultivation and testing facilities in designated business and industrial zones while banning retail marijuana stores altogether.
A second option would permit retail stores in highway commercial zones, with specific restrictions requiring facilities to be at least 500 feet from schools, residential areas, and downtown businesses.
If neither ordinance is adopted, retail marijuana stores would automatically be allowed in all commercial zones under state law.
Each ordinance also permits what's deemed a compassion center, a non-profit that distributes medical marijuana to patients and their caregivers.
The council is also organizing additional public comment sessions and workshops to collect community input before moving forward with a final decision.
According to the city's latest agenda, the ordinances will go in front of town council on Monday December 9th, with a public hearing at the Planning Commission on December 17th. City Council is scheduled to have its public hearing January 13th.
While some neighboring towns have opted out of recreational cannabis sales, Milford appears to be charting a more inclusive course, with an emphasis on balancing public sentiment and economic opportunities.