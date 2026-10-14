MILLSBORO, Del - The Millsboro DelDOT Committee meet on Wednesday Oct. 14 to discuss the North Millsboro Bypass. DelDOT stated they had not yet completed their official report, examining key locations before and after the bypass was built.
The committee also discussed a possible issue at the bypass' entrance ramp from US 113. Millsboro Police Chief David C. Moyer said, he's heard that the grade on that ramp is to steep and could cause spillage of certain biomaterials coming from Selbyville. Currently, these trucks are advised to use state street, but that continues to put pressure on downtown Millsboro.
The North Millsboro bypass was built to alleviate truck traffic in Millsboro, but some in the town say, they have not seen much change.
"I don't feel like traffic has slowed down at all because of the bypass. I think it's still very busy in town. I think it's more of like a habit to people to just come through in town, rather than to go have to go all the way out to the highway" said Julia Idioni.
The Millsboro DelDOT committee's next meeting is not currently listed on the town's website.