MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Public Library will host a free holiday music sing-along on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., featuring the local band “Notes On The Beach.” The family-friendly event invites community members of all ages to join in singing holiday favorites.
The event promises to bring festive cheer, with song sheets provided to ensure everyone can participate. Library staff recommend arriving early.
"Notes on the Beach performers put everyone into holiday spirit," said Assistant Director Anthony Connolly. "We’re delighted to welcome them back to lead this joyful event."
The library, located on West State Street, has been around since 1973. It offers an array of weekly and monthly programs alongside its annual circulation of 84,000 items. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
