MILLSBORO Del.- Wayne Warwick, a 30-year-old resident of Millsboro, has been arrested for burglary and theft from cars.
Troopers responded to a forced entry into a house on the 28000 block of Cherokee Avenue and did not take anything. However, days before an unknown suspect tried to steal items from unlocked cars on Cherokee and Wynikako Avenue.
Throughout the investigation, Warwick was identified and was arrested and taken to Troop 4 charged with over five crimes listed below.
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Theft under $1,500 the Victim is 62 or Older (Felony)
- Attempted Theft under $1,500 the Victim is 62 or Older (Felony) – 2 counts
- Attempted Theft under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 4 counts
He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.