Millsboro Police Chief and K9 Bandit

The oath and swearing-in ceremony took place during Millsboro's Town Council Meeting and Public Hearing on Monday. (Millsboro Police Department)
MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town of Millsboro will begin a new era of law enforcement after swearing in the new Police Chief and creating its first K9 unit.
 
David Moyer will now begin serving as the active Police Chief for the Millsboro Police Department after being sworn in on Monday.
 
Also announced on Monday, the Millsboro Police Department announced the formation of the department's first K9 unit. Cpl. Cody Justice and K9 Officer Bandit will work together to keep the town safe.
 
Bandit is a yellow Labrador Retriever who was introduced to the department in September 2025. Millsboro Police Department officials said in September that Bandit will be used to detect drugs, and track if needed. 

