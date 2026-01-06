Millsboro Police Department swears in new Police Chief and K9 unit
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
-
- Updated
MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town of Millsboro will begin a new era of law enforcement after swearing in the new Police Chief and creating its first K9 unit.
David Moyer will now begin serving as the active Police Chief for the Millsboro Police Department after being sworn in on Monday.
Also announced on Monday, the Millsboro Police Department announced the formation of the department's first K9 unit. Cpl. Cody Justice and K9 Officer Bandit will work together to keep the town safe.
Bandit is a yellow Labrador Retriever who was introduced to the department in September 2025. Millsboro Police Department officials said in September that Bandit will be used to detect drugs, and track if needed.
Tags
Locations
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Cpl. Snook's memorial service to be livestreamed, part of I-95 to close for convoy
-
Delaware Tech addresses unauthorized sign at Stanton Campus bookstore
-
Delaware DMV reminds sellers to protect themselves after sale
-
Millsboro considers temporary pause on new development applications
-
Delaware is experiencing a volunteer firefighter shortage that has community members concerned