MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department is highlighting a series of accomplishments under Chief David C. Moyer, including reaching full staffing for the first time since town council authorized 21 police officer positions in 2019, expanding leadership, investing in new technology and reporting a reduction in serious crime.
According to the department, the biggest milestone is achieving full staffing. The department now consists of 21 sworn police officers, one police clerk, one administrative specialist and one victim advocate.
The department reported a 15 percent reduction in Part I serious crimes compared with the same period last year. The update notes that while one statistic does not tell the entire story, the department credits the decrease to the work of its officers and partnerships with the community.
The department also recently received its sixth CALEA reaccreditation, marking 17 years of accreditation.
Additional investments and initiatives include:
- Launching a drone program
- Implementing a K-9 program
- Purchasing advanced cellphone extraction and digital evidence software
- Expanding officer training and professional development
- Policy, supervision and accountability reviews
- Prioritizing officer wellness and mental health
- Hosting public safety seminars and community outreach events
- Continuing annual programs, including the 3v3 Basketball Tournament and Youth Academy
The department also expanded its leadership structure by increasing from one lieutenant to two lieutenants and from two patrol sergeants to three patrol sergeants. Police said the changes improve operational oversight, provide direct supervisory leadership on every patrol shift and strengthens accountability.
During the summer, the department welcomed two interns, giving young adults firsthand experience in law enforcement and public service. Police also graduated more than 20 local students from the annual Youth Police Academy.
The department is also asking people who live in Millsboro to complete a community survey to provide feedback on police services. Police said the responses will help guide future improvements and strengthen community relationships.