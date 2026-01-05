MILLSBORO, Del. - Millsboro town officials are preparing to hold a public hearing on a proposed temporary pause on new residential construction as the state could consider changes to affordable housing regulations.
The hearing follows a proposal introduced last month by Town Council member Marty Presley, who raised the idea during a Dec. 1 council meeting. Presley said now is the right time to consider a moratorium as Delaware lawmakers review potential changes to affordable housing policy. He said new state regulations could impact development costs, funding and local zoning maps.
If approved, the moratorium would last six months and would apply only to future residential building applications. Projects already under construction would not be impacted.
Millsboro is one of several rapidly growing communities in Sussex County, with multiple large residential developments currently underway. Some residents have said a pause could help the town manage growth, adding that any future construction should focus on smaller, more affordable housing options. Town council members have said Millsboro already has a significant amount of affordable housing.
Presley said he believes the state will move forward with nine objectives outlined by the Delaware Affordable Housing Task Force. Those objectives include expanding funding opportunities for affordable housing and implementing local zoning reforms.
The public hearing is scheduled to take place during a town council meeting beginning at 7 p.m. According to the meeting agenda, no vote on the proposed moratorium is planned following the hearing.