MILTON, Del. —Milton Town Council is considering the annexation of nearly 192 acres of land Monday night, a key step tied to a proposed 385-home development known as Carey Farm.
The Town Council referred the annexation request from CD Carey Farms LLC to a Special Review Committee in April. The property, located between Shingle Point Road and Harbeson Road, is proposed for a development of hundreds of new homes.
On Monday, according to the agenda, the council will review the report, in which the committee recommended sending the proposal to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a zoning district review.
The committee said the annexation could bring additional revenue to Milton through property taxes, water rents and license fees. It also noted that the proposal is consistent with growth guidelines in the town’s comprehensive plan.
However, the committee also identified several concerns.
The report says there is currently no sidewalk, crosswalk or multiuse path connecting the property to other parts of Milton, including Mariner Middle School across Harbeson Road. Connections to the Scarlet Oaks and Four Winds subdivisions are planned.
The proposed development also does not currently include affordable housing.
Milton has annexed a number of properties in recent years, growing the town's population and tax base, including the Granary on Sand Hill Road and the Scarlet Oaks development near the Carey Farm property.
According to town documents, fiscal impact analysis by PFM Consulting Group found the annexation is expected to generate enough revenue to cover the town’s additional expenses associated with the development. The committee has asked a consultant to revise that analysis to account for lower home sale prices, grant revenue, the town’s cost of capital and updated fiscal projections.
While that revised financial analysis is being completed, the committee recommends sending the annexation to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
It is also recommending that the annexation agreement require specific plans for sidewalk, crosswalk and multiuse path connections.
Milton Town Council is expected to consider the committee’s report Monday night.