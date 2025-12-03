MILTON, Del. — A 192-acre stretch of farm and forestland near Milton could soon become home to 385 new housing units as the Carey Farm subdivision moves through the state’s review process.
The proposed development, located east of Shingle Point Road and southwest of Harbeson Road, is one of several large projects planned or underway in the area, including the Granary at Draper Farm, Scarlet Oaks and Four Winds.
Carey Farm is being proposed by CD Carey Farms LLC in partnership with Carl M. Freeman Companies and is currently undergoing the state’s Preliminary Land Use Service, or PLUS, review.
Plans call for 242 single-family homes and 143 townhouses or duplexes, all market-rate ownership units. According to the PLUS application, the subdivision is expected to generate more than 3,000 average daily car trips, prompting discussions about road upgrades, including a potential signalized intersection on Harbeson Road and new bus stop locations.
Longtime resident Jennifer Varone says she understands why people are moving to Sussex County but worries local roads can’t handle the increased traffic. “I know a lot of people from New Jersey and Maryland and Pennsylvania are moving here because of the taxes, and I can understand that,” she said. “But we just need some more roads.”
Environmental concerns were also raised during the review. Of the site’s 116 acres of forestland, more than 58 acres would be cleared for housing and roadways. State officials have also identified the area as having moderate to high archaeological potential and are recommending a full survey before construction begins.
Resident Rosemary Giangiulio said the loss of habitat is already noticeable. “There’s such an impact on the biodiversity,” she said. “The amount of birds we’re seeing is decreasing constantly because they have nowhere to live.”
State agencies have encouraged the developer to incorporate bike and pedestrian-friendly design, solar-ready homes and EV-charging infrastructure. Affordable housing is not included in the current plan, though the Delaware State Housing Authority has urged developers to consider a wider range of housing types.
Written comments on the proposal are due by Dec. 23, after which the developer may submit revised plans.