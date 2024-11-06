Milton man arrested

A 46-year-old man who is the owner of Great Outdoors Sunrooms and Shade Solutions in Milton has been arrested in connection with a home improvement fraud scheme
Christopher Russell

Owner of Great Outdoors Sunrooms and Shade Solutions in Milton has been arrested. (Delaware State Police)

The victim reported in October that Russell processed a $3,300 deposit for work to be completed in December 2022, but the job was never finished.

Bethany Beach Police investigated the case, leading to a criminal warrant for Russell, who was also under investigation for similar frauds across Delaware.

On Nov. 1 Russell turned himself in to Dover Police, where he was charged with two felony counts listed below.

  • Home Improvement Fraud
  • Theft by False Promise

Russell was released on an unsecured bond and is awaiting an arraignment in Sussex County Court.

Producer

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

