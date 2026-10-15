MILTON, Del - The theatre's expansion features an educational wing with new studios, bathrooms and a deck overlooking the Broadkill River. Upstairs, additional studios as well as further bathrooms are being added.
Most recently, the drywall and insulation were completed in the downstairs portion of the education wing behind the current theatre. A deck behind the current main stage has also been completed overlooking the Broadkill.
Renovations are meant to help the historic venue expand its educational capabilities. Staff at the theatre say, one studio should help house the theatre's summer camp. The Milton Theatre offers year-round educational programming, including summer camps and after-school classes.
Fred Munzert is the Milton Theatre's artistic director. Munzert says the expansion will help transform how the theatre can educate.
"We added a lot of new classes in September, even though we weren't quite done here, but we're going to add even more as we go into the winter and into the spring. Next summer we'll look very different for us because we have so many more rehearsal studios and spaces that we can use for students."
Munzert says the project cost roughly $3 million and hopes work will be complete by the end of the year.